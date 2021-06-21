Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as NFL’s first openly gay active player

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as NFL’s first openly gay active player' Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as NFL’s first openly gay active player
WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib comes out as NFL's first openly gay active player

Carl Nassib, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is the first openly gay active NFL player.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Nassib said he has “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years.”

Read more: ‘Be proud, be happy’: How parents can support a child coming out

“Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that i’m gay,” the post said.

Nassib, 28, thanked the NFL, his coaches and fellow players for their support.

Trending Stories

“I would not have been able to do this without them,” he said. “From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Augmented reality Pride tour celebrates Edmonton’s LGBTQ community' Augmented reality Pride tour celebrates Edmonton’s LGBTQ community
Augmented reality Pride tour celebrates Edmonton’s LGBTQ community

Nassib said he does not know all the history behind “our courageous LGBTQ community,” but added that he is “eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”

In a video, Nassib said representation and visibility is “so important,” and added that he has donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ2 youth.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LGBTQ tagNFL tagLGBTQ2 tagPride Month tagCarl Nassib tagCarl Nassib gay tagPride Month NFL tagTrevor Project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers