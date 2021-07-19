Menu

Crime

Oshawa driver charged after drugs, weapons seized during traffic stop in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 9:51 am
Peterborough County OPP seized drugs and weapons and arrested the driver following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP seized drugs and weapons and arrested the driver following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces drug, weapon and impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint in Peterborough County on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers initially responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 115 south of Peterborough. Officers later discovered the suspect vehicle travelling on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city.

Read more: Purple fentanyl, cocaine found in bag as man fled from Peterborough police

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired by drugs. OPP say a search of the vehicle led investigators to seize 53 grams of fentanyl, two spring-loaded knives, a conducted energy weapon, brass knuckles, cellphones, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Trending Stories

Nicholas McCarthy, 29, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid), four counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25.

Click to play video: '26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough' 26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough
