Oshawa driver charged after drugs, weapons seized during traffic stop in Peterborough County: OPP

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces drug, weapon and impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint in Peterborough County on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers initially responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 115 south of Peterborough. Officers later discovered the suspect vehicle travelling on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired by drugs. OPP say a search of the vehicle led investigators to seize 53 grams of fentanyl, two spring-loaded knives, a conducted energy weapon, brass knuckles, cellphones, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas McCarthy, 29, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid), four counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25.