New facility for Lethbridge to tackle addiction and offer mental health services

The Alberta government is moving ahead with a new addiction recovery community in Lethbridge.

The facility will be built on provincial land adjacent to the existing Fresh Start Recovery Centre just east of the city.

The quiet, country-like setting will allow participants to focus on their health, wellness and long-term recovery.

The province says these recovery communities are the first of their kind in Alberta and locating it next to an existing addiction treatment facility will help promote a sense of community, mutual support and collaboration.

“This recovery community is an enormous step to getting our city on the road to recovery and ensuring that people who are struggling are getting the holistic supports they need,” said Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf in a news release.

“I look forward to seeing the transformation of our city now that the proper supports will be in place.”

A recent report says Alberta is on course to set a new record high for youth opioid-related deaths in 2021.

Construction of the recovery community is anticipated to start this fall and will employ roughly 80 people.

The government also announced Sunday it’s giving more than $300,000 to Southern Alcare Manor to add 11 treatment beds.