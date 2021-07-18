Menu

Canada

SIU investigating after OPP recovers body in Norfolk County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2021 2:49 pm
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says around 7 p.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a call about a man acting "erratically." Officers reportedly had an interaction with the man and saw him enter the Waterford Ponds. OPP/Twitter

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man in Norfolk County, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says around 7 p.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a call about a man acting “erratically.”

Officers reportedly had an interaction with the man and saw him enter the Waterford Ponds.

Police were unable to find him.

Read more: SIU clears London officers involved boat dispute turned drinking and driving injury

At 12:14 p.m. Sunday, the OPP Marine Unit recovered a body.

The SIU says two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

They’re asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Anyone with video evidence is asked to upload it through the SIU website.

