Politics

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh promises economic diversity in first stop on Alberta tour

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 10:25 pm
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh kicks off a tour of Alberta in Calgary July 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh kicks off a tour of Alberta in Calgary July 17, 2021. Global News

NDP federal leader Jagmeet Singh launched a three-day tour of Alberta with a stop in Calgary Saturday.

At a pancake brunch in East Village, Singh told reporters he wants to help get Alberta’s economy back on track and get people back to work.

Q&A: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on party's 1 million jobs plan, possible election

“People want to see a diversification of the economy,” he said. “That’s really important to people and I want to make sure we do whatever we can to support Alberta, to support workers, to get them the jobs they need.”

He also said climate has been at the top of mind for Canadians he’s been speaking with.

“Young people I spoke to are worried about the climate crisis, particularly with a lot of the forest fires and flooding.”

If a federal election were called, would Conservative premiers take on Ottawa again?

Currently, the federal NDP holds just one seat in Alberta in the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona.

But Singh says he thinks the tide is turning in his party’s favour and he’s ready for the next federal election when it’s called.

