Stolen truck leads Innisfail RCMP to suspects wanted on long list of outstanding warrants

RCMP say a stolen pick-up truck led them to a couple with a long list of outstanding warrants.

On Friday, July 16, around 4:30 p.m., Innisfail RCMP were alerted to a GPS-tracked truck stolen in Calgary that was headed their way.

The vehicle had failed to stop for police and was being driven dangerously throughout the city.

Airdrie RCMP spotted the vehicle on Highway 2 and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle continued driving dangerously at a high rate of speed.

RCMP eventually received a notification from the tracker that the vehicle had been deactivated on the outskirts of Innisfail.

Police caught up to it just as a man and woman were being picked up by unsuspecting civilians.

The pair was arrested on the scene.

RCMP charged 39-year-old Travis Aubichon with several offences, including carrying a concealed firearm and possession of stolen property. Police say he was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Mounties also laid charges, including drug possession, against 18-year-old Hanna McGinn and say she was wanted on 21 outstanding warrants across Alberta.

Both are set to appear in court in Red Deer on July 19.