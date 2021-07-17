Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen truck leads Innisfail RCMP to suspects wanted on long list of outstanding warrants

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 8:10 pm
A stolen truck led RCMP to a couple wanted on multiple warrants July 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A stolen truck led RCMP to a couple wanted on multiple warrants July 16, 2021. Files / Global News

RCMP say a stolen pick-up truck led them to a couple with a long list of outstanding warrants.

On Friday, July 16, around 4:30 p.m., Innisfail RCMP were alerted to a GPS-tracked truck stolen in Calgary that was headed their way.

The vehicle had failed to stop for police and was being driven dangerously throughout the city.

Read more: 2 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary man last month

Airdrie RCMP spotted the vehicle on Highway 2 and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle continued driving dangerously at a high rate of speed.

Trending Stories

RCMP eventually received a notification from the tracker that the vehicle had been deactivated on the outskirts of Innisfail.

Story continues below advertisement

Police caught up to it just as a man and woman were being picked up by unsuspecting civilians.

The pair was arrested on the scene.

RCMP charged 39-year-old Travis Aubichon with several offences, including carrying a concealed firearm and possession of stolen property. Police say he was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Mounties also laid charges, including drug possession, against 18-year-old Hanna McGinn and say she was wanted on 21 outstanding warrants across Alberta.

Both are set to appear in court in Red Deer on July 19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCalgary Police tagInnisfail tagWarrants tagInnisfail RCMP tagCalgary stolen truck tagStolen truck chase tagCalgary Innisfail truck chase tagRCMP truck chase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers