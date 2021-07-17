SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations' Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations
WATCH: The Halifax Convention Centre had its first walk-in clinic for second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 35 and older. – Jul 8, 2021

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Saturday.

The province currently has five active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,189 tests for the virus the day prior.

READ MORE: 694 COVID-19 cases linked to N.S. schools as potential exposure sites

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,097 resolved cases.

Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province.

The province said those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites, or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan' Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan
Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan
