Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Saturday.

The province currently has five active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,189 tests for the virus the day prior.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,097 resolved cases.

Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province.

The province said those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites, or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.

