Ontario reports 176 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 169K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 176 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 548,040.

“Locally, there are 37 new cases in Toronto, 20 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Peel Region, 15 in Grey Bruce and 11 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Saturday 179 cases were reported.

Three new deaths were also announced on July 17, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,288.

A total of 537,379 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 203 and is 98.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 21,400 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,331,830 tests and 6,800 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 0.6 per cent, which is the same as Friday’s report as well as last Saturday’s report.

Provincial figures showed there are 149 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by nine), 109 of whom are on a ventilator (down by three).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

273,123 people are male

271,192 people are female

88,447 people are 19 and under

205,257 people are 20 to 39

156,289 people are 40 to 59

72,788 people are 60 to 79

25,166 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 17,979,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 169,103. Of those, 148,713 were second doses.

Just over 79.9 per cent of adults aged 18-plus in Ontario have received at least one vaccine dose and 61.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement