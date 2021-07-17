Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Death toll from floods in western Europe rises above 150 as waters begin to recede

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 17, 2021 3:03 am
Click to play video: 'Death toll from Europe’s catastrophic floods expected to climb' Death toll from Europe’s catastrophic floods expected to climb
WATCH: Death toll from Europe's catastrophic floods expected to climb

The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous. Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the death toll in Belgium rose to 27 on Saturday.

Read more: ‘We were lucky, we survived,’: Germans describe flooding hitting western Europe

By Saturday, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier planned to travel Saturday to Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where a harrowing rescue effort unfolded on Friday as people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed. Officials feared that some people didn’t manage to escape, but by Saturday morning no casualties had been confirmed.

Many areas were still without electricity and telephone service.

In addition to worst-hit Germany and Belgium, southern parts of the Netherlands also have been hit by heavy flooding. And heavy rain in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to burst their banks, with authorities in the city of Lucerne closing several pedestrian bridges over the Reuss river.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds still missing after record rainfall, flooding in western Europe' Hundreds still missing after record rainfall, flooding in western Europe
Hundreds still missing after record rainfall, flooding in western Europe
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Europe Flood tagEurope Flooding tagGermany Floods tagWestern Europe tagFlooding in Europe July 2021 tagFloods in Europe tagFlood europe tagFlood in Europe tagflooding in europe tagFlooding in Germany tagfloods europe tagWeather in Europe tagFoods in Germany tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers