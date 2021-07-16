Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

The City of Calgary issued a fire ban Friday as the air quality deteriorates because of wildfire smoke.
Environment Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement Thursday for much of the province.
“Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of air quality resulting from wildfire smoke and a need to restrict burning that would contribute to this,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc.
The fire ban includes all parks in the city.
The following are prohibited:
• Open fires
• Fire pits
• Outdoor chimeneas
• Recreational solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood)
• Tiki torches
The following are currently allowed:
• Gas or propane fire pits that are CSA approved or ULC certified.
• Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA approved or ULC certified.
• Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)
• Approved commercial solid fuel cooking appliances. (e.g. BBQ and Pizza establishments/vendors)
• Ceremonial events with an approved CFD permit
• Fireworks with an approved CFD permit
• Internal household fireplaces
• Indoor open-air flame fires with an approved CFD permit
The fire ban will be in effect until further notice, when smoke and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety.
