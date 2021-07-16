Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary issued a fire ban Friday as the air quality deteriorates because of wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement Thursday for much of the province.

“Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of air quality resulting from wildfire smoke and a need to restrict burning that would contribute to this,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc.

The fire ban includes all parks in the city.

The following are prohibited:

• Open fires

• Fire pits

• Outdoor chimeneas

• Recreational solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood)

• Tiki torches

The following are currently allowed:

• Gas or propane fire pits that are CSA approved or ULC certified.

• Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA approved or ULC certified.

• Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

• Approved commercial solid fuel cooking appliances. (e.g. BBQ and Pizza establishments/vendors)

• Ceremonial events with an approved CFD permit

• Fireworks with an approved CFD permit

• Internal household fireplaces

• Indoor open-air flame fires with an approved CFD permit

The fire ban will be in effect until further notice, when smoke and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety.

