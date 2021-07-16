Menu

Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 7:35 pm
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Global News

The City of Calgary issued a fire ban Friday as the air quality deteriorates because of wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement Thursday for much of the province.

Read more: Air quality statement issued for Calgary as wildfire smoke moves in

“Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of air quality resulting from wildfire smoke and a need to restrict burning that would contribute to this,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc.

The fire ban includes all parks in the city.

The following are prohibited:

• Open fires
• Fire pits
• Outdoor chimeneas
• Recreational solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood)
• Tiki torches

The following are currently allowed:

• Gas or propane fire pits that are CSA approved or ULC certified.
• Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA approved or ULC certified.
• Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)
• Approved commercial solid fuel cooking appliances. (e.g. BBQ and Pizza establishments/vendors)
• Ceremonial events with an approved CFD permit
• Fireworks with an approved CFD permit
• Internal household fireplaces
• Indoor open-air flame fires with an approved CFD permit

The fire ban will be in effect until further notice, when smoke and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety.

Click to play video: 'Poor air quality across much of Alberta due to drifting B.C. wildfire smoke' Poor air quality across much of Alberta due to drifting B.C. wildfire smoke
Poor air quality across much of Alberta due to drifting B.C. wildfire smoke
