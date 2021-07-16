Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘There is a real need’: Indigenous-led shelter coming to Natoaganeg First Nation

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 5:55 pm
Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish says the shelter will add to a growing list of existing health services within the community. View image in full screen
Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish says the shelter will add to a growing list of existing health services within the community. Callum Smith / Global News

Speaking to reporters after an announcement of a new Indigenous-led emergency shelter, Natoaganeg (Eel Ground) First Nation Chief George Ginnish was clear: “It’s something that we wish wasn’t necessary, but it is.”

“There is a real need,” he says.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announces one-of-12 new emergency shelters for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people will be on the Natoaganeg First Nation. Also shown are, Chief George Ginnish (centre) and Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Roger Augustine (left). View image in full screen
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announces one-of-12 new emergency shelters for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people will be on the Natoaganeg First Nation. Also shown are, Chief George Ginnish (centre) and Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Roger Augustine (left). Callum Smith / Global News

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller visited the community Friday, detailing the federal government’s plan to help create this, and 11 other similar shelters across the country for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Story continues below advertisement

The investment is part of Ottawa’s response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Read more: MMIWG plan calls for public education campaign, funding for survivors

Chief Ginnish said the community is “honoured” to have been selected for one of the shelters, which will serve all 15 Mi’kmaw and Maliseet nations across New Brunswick.

“[This] centre will provide critical refuge and culturally-appropriate supports to help survivors of family violence,” he says.

“This helps us provide a number of services in-community to help,” Ginnish says. “Today’s announcement, it fits with much of the work that we do here, addictions treatment, men’s wellness, all the good work that’s happening at the health centre.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces additional funding for national action plan on MMIWG' Trudeau announces additional funding for national action plan on MMIWG
Trudeau announces additional funding for national action plan on MMIWG – Jun 3, 2021

“As the chief and council have rightly pointed out, poverty and adequate housing, systemic racism, systemic discrimination are among the multiple factors that increase the risk of Indigenous women and children being harmed by sexual exploitation or become more vulnerable, for example to sex trafficking,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says.

Story continues below advertisement

Financial details of Ottawa’s contribution to this specific shelter aren’t clear, but it’s part of an $85-million investment for the 12 shelters across the country over five years.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller speaks to reporters after announcing Ottawa’s contribution to an emergency shelter on the Natoaganeg First Nation View image in full screen
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller speaks to reporters after announcing Ottawa’s contribution to an emergency shelter on the Natoaganeg First Nation. Callum Smith / Global News

“Indigenous women and girls represented 28 per cent of the homicides against women in 2019,” he says, “and they’re 12 times more likely to be missing or murdered than non-Indigenous women in Canada.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Rise in violence against Indigenous women sparks calls for MMIWG plan

Ginnish says work on the proposal started last fall. When completed, the shelter will offer 12 beds.

“If we had our way, it would be ready this time next year,” Ginnish says. “That’s hopefully the plan.”

He says work to hire an executive director begins immediately.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shelter tagMMIWG tagMissing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls tagFamily Violence tagEmergency Shelter tagNatoaganeg First Nation tag2SLGBTQQIA+ tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers