Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people charged with 2nd-degree murder in suspicious death in central Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 16, 2021 4:21 pm
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Don Mitchell, Global News

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspicious death near Carter Park in central Hamilton last month.

Police say Sebastian Winter, 26, of Hamilton and Breyanne Moreau, 23, of Hamilton are both charged with second-degree murder.

The charges are connected to the death of Jed Anger Jr., 38, who was found dead in a wooded area near Victoria Avenue South and Young Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 25.

Read more: Hamilton police seek help with investigation into sudden death near Carter Park

A spokesperson for Hamilton police says Anger Jr. was from Hamilton but didn’t live in the encampment close to where his body was found.

Trending Stories

Investigators believe there was an “altercation” between Anger Jr. and the two accused that led up to the murder.

Story continues below advertisement

While an autopsy has revealed the cause of his death, they haven’t been able to determine the manner in which he died.

Police aren’t searching for any other suspects but they are asking anyone else with information to contact them.

Click to play video: 'Cambridge man arrested in connection with Hamilton ‘hate-crime incident’: police' Cambridge man arrested in connection with Hamilton ‘hate-crime incident’: police
Cambridge man arrested in connection with Hamilton ‘hate-crime incident’: police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton murder tagYoung Street tagHamilton Suspicious Death tagvictoria avenue south tagcarter park tagjed anger jr tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers