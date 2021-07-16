Two people charged with 2nd-degree murder in suspicious death in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspicious death near Carter Park in central Hamilton last month.

Police say Sebastian Winter, 26, of Hamilton and Breyanne Moreau, 23, of Hamilton are both charged with second-degree murder.

The charges are connected to the death of Jed Anger Jr., 38, who was found dead in a wooded area near Victoria Avenue South and Young Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 25.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police says Anger Jr. was from Hamilton but didn’t live in the encampment close to where his body was found.

Investigators believe there was an “altercation” between Anger Jr. and the two accused that led up to the murder.

While an autopsy has revealed the cause of his death, they haven’t been able to determine the manner in which he died.

Police aren’t searching for any other suspects but they are asking anyone else with information to contact them.

