Health

Two new deaths, 20 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:38 pm
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. The Canadian Press file

Saskatchewan has recorded its first COVID-19 deaths in almost a week.

The provincial government announced on Friday that there are two new deaths. One death was a person in the 60 to 69 age range from the northwest zone, while the other was a resident in the 70 to 79 age category from the far northeast.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan are now at 575.

There are also 20 new cases and 12 recoveries. Total provincial infections are up to 49,362 with 7,747 being variants of concern. Total recoveries are up to 48,407.

Read more: COVID-19 Delta variant now dominant strain worldwide, U.S. officials say

New cases per zone include three in the far northwest, one in the far northeast, two in the northwest, two in the north central zone, three in Saskatoon, three in the central east, four in the Regina zone and one in the southeast.

Active cases are at 380 in Saskatchewan, with the seven-day average of new cases are 25, or 2.1 new cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations are at 53, with 44 people receiving inpatient care and nine people in intensive care units. Saskatoon has five of the province’s COVID-19 ICU patients and Regina has three.

Read more: Saskatchewan reports 30 new cases, nine more recoveries

The government added there were 1,573 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

An additional 10,925 doses of vaccine have been given, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,332,135.

Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 58 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

