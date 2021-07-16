SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kitchener hospital investigation potential COVID-19 outbreak in ICU

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:49 pm
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says it is investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak in its intensive care unit.

The hospital says two staff members from ICUA have tested positive for COVID-19 but so far they have not been connected and the hospital says there is minimal risk.

“The staff affected have been isolating at home,” the hospital stated. “We will be sharing more information as the investigation progresses.”

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at the hospital have been declared over this week including one which ended in the 5S (CTU) on Friday.

An outbreak in the food and nutrition services came to an end on Monday.

There is still an active outbreak at Kitchener’s other hospital with St. Mary’s General Hospital having declared an outbreak on its fourth floor on July 1 after four cases were found to have epidemiological links.

