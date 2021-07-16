Remains of third Canadian pulled from Surfside condo collapse: GAC

Send this page to someone via email

The remains of a third Canadian citizen were pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla. Friday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed.

The government has not identified the individual, but sent “its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one” in the Miami-area building collapse. Four Canadians were believed to have been inside the ill-fated condominium when it collapsed on June 24.

In a statement released Friday, Global Affairs Canada said that Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the families of the deceased and to the family of the one individual still missing.

3:23 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gives behind-the-scenes look at Surfside building emergency operation Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gives behind-the-scenes look at Surfside building emergency operation

“We stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as necessary,” the statement said. “We will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide on these Canadians and the situation more broadly.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Miami-Dade police identified six more victims. Currently, 92 of the 97 people confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building collapse, with just a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.” The recovery efforts are nearing an end, officials said.

Read more: Recovery effort at collapsed Surfside condo site nearing an end

The collapse has raised alarm and focused scrutiny on other older apartment buildings. Two high-rises in the county have been evacuated over structural concerns. On Thursday, another building, with three stories of apartments in northwestern Miami-Dade, was evacuated following a partial roof collapse.

A cause has not yet been identified for the Surfside collapse, although there were several previous warnings of severe structural damage at the 40-year-old building.

Miami-Dade officials previously identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal. She and her Australian husband, Tzvi, were publicly named after their bodies were recovered on July 5.

–With files from the Associated Press

Advertisement