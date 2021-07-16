Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remains of third Canadian pulled from Surfside condo collapse: GAC

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Surfside building collapse: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from site, death toll rises to 95' Surfside building collapse: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from site, death toll rises to 95
WATCH: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from Surfside condo site, death toll rises to 95.

The remains of a third Canadian citizen were pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla. Friday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed.

The government has not identified the individual, but sent “its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one” in the Miami-area building collapse. Four Canadians were believed to have been inside the ill-fated condominium when it collapsed on June 24.

In a statement released Friday, Global Affairs Canada said that Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the families of the deceased and to the family of the one individual still missing.

Click to play video: 'Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gives behind-the-scenes look at Surfside building emergency operation' Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gives behind-the-scenes look at Surfside building emergency operation
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gives behind-the-scenes look at Surfside building emergency operation

“We stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as necessary,” the statement said. “We will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide on these Canadians and the situation more broadly.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Miami-Dade police identified six more victims. Currently, 92 of the 97 people confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building collapse, with just a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.” The recovery efforts are nearing an end, officials said.

Read more: Recovery effort at collapsed Surfside condo site nearing an end

The collapse has raised alarm and focused scrutiny on other older apartment buildings. Two high-rises in the county have been evacuated over structural concerns. On Thursday, another building, with three stories of apartments in northwestern Miami-Dade, was evacuated following a partial roof collapse.

A cause has not yet been identified for the Surfside collapse, although there were several previous warnings of severe structural damage at the 40-year-old building.

Read more: Remains of second Canadian recovered from Florida condo collapse, GAC says

Miami-Dade officials previously identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal. She and her Australian husband, Tzvi, were publicly named after their bodies were recovered on July 5.

–With files from the Associated Press

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Miami tagMiami Condo collapse tagSurfside Condo Collapse tagSurfside Florida tagSurfside Update tagsurfside condo death toll tagbuilding collapse in surfside florida tagsurfside condo collapse victims tagCanada condo collapse victims tagCanada Surfside tagSurfside Condo Collapse Canada tagSurfside Condo Collapse cause tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers