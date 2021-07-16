Menu

Crime

VPD officers deploy flashbang grenade in Main Street arrest

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:11 pm
Police were called to an incident near Main Street and East 1st Avenue on Friday, July 16. View image in full screen
Police were called to an incident near Main Street and East 1st Avenue on Friday, July 16. Vancouver Police Department/Twitter

There was a large police presence in Vancouver on Friday morning as officers responded to reports of a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers arrived at Main Street and East 1st Avenue at 9:30 a.m., according to Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. They deployed a flashbang grenade as a distraction and arrested the man.

She said officers saw the man holding what appeared to be a weapon, but he didn’t have one in his possession at the time of his arrest.

No one was injured and police continue to investigate.

