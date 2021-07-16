VPD officers deploy flashbang grenade in Main Street arrest

There was a large police presence in Vancouver on Friday morning as officers responded to reports of a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.
Officers arrived at Main Street and East 1st Avenue at 9:30 a.m., according to Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. They deployed a flashbang grenade as a distraction and arrested the man.
She said officers saw the man holding what appeared to be a weapon, but he didn’t have one in his possession at the time of his arrest.
No one was injured and police continue to investigate.
