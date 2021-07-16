Garage destroyed by fire in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A garage was destroyed and a vehicle and house were damaged in a fire in west Edmonton Friday morning.

At around 10:25 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received several calls about a fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 165 Street in the West Meadowlark Park neighbourhood.

Firefighters were on scene within one minute and quickly got water on the blaze, which began to travel to a vehicle parked on the pad next to the garage. The siding of the back of the home was melted off by the heat of the flames.

“The fire definitely started in the garage area and travelled,” district chief Glenn Roseboom said.

“Intense heat. It was rolling along pretty good when fire crews arrived, so just the heat alone would be melting siding on the house but not too much damage to the house.”

Roseboom said the biggest concern for fire crews was the overhead power lines.

“The guys stayed fairly clear of that and Epcor is on scene now so they’re going to disconnect that and it’ll be all good.”

Atco crews were also brought in to assist with the gas. The fire was brought under control by 10:45 a.m.

In total, Roseboom said 18 firefighters from five different stations responded to the call.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.