Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Garage destroyed by fire in west Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 2:25 pm
A garage in the are of 90 Avenue and 165 Street was destroyed by fire Friday, July 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A garage in the are of 90 Avenue and 165 Street was destroyed by fire Friday, July 16, 2021. Global News

A garage was destroyed and a vehicle and house were damaged in a fire in west Edmonton Friday morning.

At around 10:25 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received several calls about a fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 165 Street in the West Meadowlark Park neighbourhood.

Firefighters were on scene within one minute and quickly got water on the blaze, which began to travel to a vehicle parked on the pad next to the garage. The siding of the back of the home was melted off by the heat of the flames.

“The fire definitely started in the garage area and travelled,” district chief Glenn Roseboom said.

“Intense heat. It was rolling along pretty good when fire crews arrived, so just the heat alone would be melting siding on the house but not too much damage to the house.”

Story continues below advertisement
A garage in the are of 90 Avenue and 165 Street was destroyed by fire Friday, July 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A garage in the are of 90 Avenue and 165 Street was destroyed by fire Friday, July 16, 2021. Global News

Roseboom said the biggest concern for fire crews was the overhead power lines.

“The guys stayed fairly clear of that and Epcor is on scene now so they’re going to disconnect that and it’ll be all good.”

Atco crews were also brought in to assist with the gas. The fire was brought under control by 10:45 a.m.

In total, Roseboom said 18 firefighters from five different stations responded to the call.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services tagGarage Fire tagWest Edmonton Fire tagEdmonton garage fire taggarage fire edmonton tagWest Meadowlark Park tagWest Edmonton garage fire tagWest Meadowlark Park fire tagWest Meadowlark Park garage fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers