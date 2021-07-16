COVID-19: 1 new case in Haliburton County, active cases for HKPR remain at 15

Send this page to someone via email

After two straight days of no new cases, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The lone new case was reported in Haliburton County — the first case in the region since June 25.

The number of active cases, however, remains at 15 thanks to one additional resolved case, according to the health unit’s data. There other 14 active cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The health unit’s 2,127 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,205 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases, however, increased to 824, up from 816 reported 24 hours earlier. Total variant cases include 441 in the Kawarthas (up eight), 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

There remains one active outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. Initially declared on Canada Day, the outbreak has had up to 20 cases. As of Wednesday, there were six active cases. The Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Friday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 27, up from 26 reported on Thursday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 84 — unchanged. Two people are currently in an area hospital (down one from Wednesday) with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged from Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday – unchanged since Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 49 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics

The health unit is hosting mass immunization walk-in clinics in Cobourg, Fenelon Falls and Minden for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary at the following clinic locations (people are asked to bring their health card). Clinic dates are listed on the health unit’s website.

Cobourg Community Centre – 750 D’Arcy St., Cobourg – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena – 55 Parkside St., Minden – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment.