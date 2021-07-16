SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario asks feds to open border for Toronto Blue Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2021 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19' Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19 – Jun 14, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s sports minister has asked the federal government to allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play in Canada.

Lisa MacLeod says in a letter sent to her federal counterpart, Steven Guilbeault, that the Ontario government supports the Blue Jays playing at Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto.

MacLeod notes that in Step 3 of Ontario’s recovery plan, the Jays would be able to play with limited spectators at Rogers Centre.

Although the domed Rogers Centre has a retractable roof, it qualifies as an outdoor venue under the provincial regulations.

Read more: Blue Jays submit proposal to federal government for return to play in Toronto at Rogers Centre

Federal co-operation is necessary to let the Blue Jays and their opponents to cross the border with the United States as part of Major League Baseball’s schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Thursday that the Blue Jays’ return to Canadian soil is “trending in a very good direction,” but did not give a firm date for a decision.

Dr. Howard Njoo said there had been “a lot of good back-and-forth” between the franchise and the government over the team’s application for a so-called “National Interest Exemption” to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
