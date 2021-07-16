COVID-19: 60% of eligible Ottawa residents are double vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Three out of every five Ottawans aged 12 and older are now inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the end-of-week update from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 62 per cent of Ottawa adults are considered fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

Some 553,045 Ottawa residents are now vaccinated with both doses, representing 52 per cent of the city’s total population.

The 18-39 age group continues to lag in first-dose vaccination rates, holding steady at around 70-72 per cent.

Second-dose uptake continues to climb in these age groups, however. Some 42 per cent of those aged 18 to 29 have received both doses, as have 47 per cent of those aged 30 to 39.

The city has opened up walk-in vaccination appointments for both first and second doses at a number of select community clinics this week, in an attempt to further lower the barriers to getting vaccine shots.

The city releases a new list of clinics with walk-in availability each day, with Friday’s slate showing more than 2,000 available appointments at sites across the city.

Wondering where you can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today?

Meanwhile, COVID-19 levels in the city appear to be dwindling.

OPH said it removed two cases from its total on Friday after learning that some people who tested positive earlier in the week were not Ottawa residents.

With one person testing positive for the virus locally in the past 24 hours, the net change in Ottawa’s case count was minus-one.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the city dropped to 21 in the latest report.

Ottawa’s hospitals also remain empty of COVID-19 patients for the second day in a row.

There are still two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, both affecting unnamed shelters.

