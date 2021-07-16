Join in this weekend Winnipeg event and go patio-hopping downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ invites Winnipeggers to visit patios throughout downtown as a part of its very first Patio Fest.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, and will go until Sunday, July 18.

There will be a total of 20 patios participating in the event and each patio will be featuring specials and entertainment. Special project co-ordinator Susan Ainley told Global News that there will be all-new patios for people to enjoy.

Read more: Concerts coming back to downtown Winnipeg with BIZ summer series

“We have a lot of really beautiful patios in downtown and this year more than ever! We’ve got new patios.”

It is a celebration of summer in Winnipeg and is designed to encourage folks to choose a downtown patio as a central place to meet up with friends and family from all over the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve all been waiting to get together with friends and loved-ones and enjoy the gorgeous summer weather that Winnipeg is known for,” Pamela Hardman, director of marketing, said in a press release.

“Patio Fest encourages folks to gather safely in the heart of the city, enjoy live entertainment and support local restaurants.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Patio Fest encourages folks to gather safely in the heart of the city, enjoy live entertainment and support local restaurants."

Martin Desjarlais, Phil Natividad and Mikayla Zacharias are just some of the live performers you can expect to see when visiting these many patios.

“We’re thrilled to welcome people back,” said Bobby Mottola, president of Academy Hospitality, “We hope Patio Fest will not only encourage people to enjoy patios this weekend but remind them of the advantages to visiting a patio downtown anytime throughout the summer.”

The participating patios’ close proximity to one another encourages “patio-hopping.” Visitors can have a varying experience in food, beverages and entertainment visiting more than one patio in an evening without having to travel very far.

If walking really isn’t your style, the Central Winnipeg Bike Loop connects seven neighbourhoods, including downtown, and makes it easy for people to bike to the patio of their choice. Your bike will be looked after for free at the bicycle valet at True North Square.

Story continues below advertisement

Alternatively, If transit is more your speed, there are many routes that travel in and out of downtown throughout the weekend.

All patios are required to follow the province’s public health guidelines and until Saturday, July 17, customers must order food if they are going to order drinks.

3:50 Empty the Fill event aims to get bikes out of landfills Empty the Fill event aims to get bikes out of landfills