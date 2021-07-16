Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Nestlé Canada shutting down food service plant in Trenton, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 10:41 am
Nestlé Canada shutting down food service plant in Trenton, Ont. - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A Nestlé factory in Trenton will be shutting down, which will leave nearly 200 people out of work.

Nestlé Canada made the announcement on Thursday, and the company says the decision “in no way reflects the performance of our dedicated team members.”

The Trenton plant makes dry blend and frozen products for the hospitality and restaurant sector.

“The food service industry is highly competitive and over the years volumes in the U.S. have continually outpaced Canadian volumes, resulting in over 80 per cent of Trenton’s annual production being shipped to the U.S.,” the company states in a news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nestle Canada to invest $41M in London, Ont. plant, adding 88 jobs

“The Trenton factory is part of a North American manufacturing network and the U.S. foodservice factories have capacity to absorb the production.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nestlé will be shutting down the factory in stages, with the first layoff starting at the end of the year.

The company says the factory will be fully shut down by mid-2022.

“We know this is very difficult news for our employees and the community,” says Nestlé’s release.

“Details regarding notice and severance packages, outplacement support and opportunities to apply for other roles within other Nestlé facilities will be provided in the coming months.”

The Nestlé food service plant has been operating in Trenton since 1973, and was expanded 10 years ago.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jobs tagTrenton tagloss tagNestle tagplant tagfactory tagFood Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers