Crime

Man charged in relation to massive fire at N.S. lobster pound

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia' Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia
An enormous fire completely destroyed a lobster pound being used by Mi’kmaq fishermen in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., early Saturday morning. Yarmouth County RCMP said in a statement Saturday morning that the fire is considered “suspicious” and an investigation is ongoing – Oct 17, 2020

A 24-year-old man from Yarmouth County has been charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. in the fall of last year.

The fish plant was being used by Mi’kmaw fishers when the fire took place late in the evening on Oct. 16, 2020.

READ MORE: Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia

In a release at the time, the RCMP said the fish plant was completely destroyed, but unoccupied, so there were no injuries to employees.

Police did say one man who wasn’t an employee was taken to hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries. It’s believed the injuries were related to the fire.

In an update on the case Friday, police said on Wednesday, they arrested Brendon Douglas James Porter, 24, of East Pubnico, N.S., and charged him with arson.

He was held in custody Wednesday night and then released on what police referred to as strict conditions during the day Thursday.

He will next appear in Shelburne provincial court on Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Sipekne’katik chief ‘grateful’ to see charges laid in connection to alleged assault, vehicle fire' Sipekne’katik chief ‘grateful’ to see charges laid in connection to alleged assault, vehicle fire
Sipekne’katik chief ‘grateful’ to see charges laid in connection to alleged assault, vehicle fire – Oct 19, 2020

-With files from Sean Boynton 

