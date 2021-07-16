Alberta health-care support staff presented with 4% wage cut: Union

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says Alberta Health Services has presented General Support Services (GSS) workers with a four per cent wage cut.

AHS brought forward the cut to the AUPE AHS GSS bargaining team on Thursday as negotiations started again, after being put on hold earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the AUPE.

The four per cent cut would be applied immediately after ratifying the new agreement, followed by three years of zero per cent increases, the AUPE said in a news release Thursday night.

“It is indecent and obscene,” AUPE vice-president Susan Slade said. “How dare they attack front-line health care workers who are already stressed and beaten down because of the pandemic.”

AHS deferred comment on the issue to Finance Minister Travis Toews’ office. In a statement, Toews said:

“At a time when Alberta has $93 billion in debt, the focus has to be on the long-term fiscal health of the province, as well as the health of Albertans.

“We must control our spending — and that includes public sector compensation,” Toews said.

“Yesterday at the negotiating table, AUPE asked AHS for a five per cent increase in salaries over the next two years. That represents $105 million to the Alberta taxpayer. This follows a demand for a four per cent raise over two years by UNA (United Nurses of Alberta.)

“Albertans pay more than most Canadians for public services — including health care.”

Toews said his proposal is fair, reasonable and in the best interest of all Albertans.

“AHS is offering job security to employees in exchange for the one-time wage reduction. This is a fair and equitable trade,” he stated.

“AHS is meeting with AUPE later today to continue negotiations. I’m confident both parties can work together to reach a fair and equitable settlement that respects the fiscal situation of the province.”

Alberta nurses and other public sector unions warn of job action after wage rollback request – Jul 7, 2021

GSS workers include those who work in cleaning and environmental services, food services, laundry, lab work, protective services, supply chain and purchasing, as well as long-term care.

The union said when the sides originally entered bargaining in February 2020, AHS proposed a one per cent wage cut.

“The only way to stop them is to fight back. We’re going to give our all to protect AUPE members and the Albertans who rely on the services they provide,” Slade said.

The AUPE is Alberta’s largest union with more than 95,000 members, approximately 11,000 of which are GSS.

Earlier this month it was revealed that AHS is asking nurses to take a three per cent wage cut to help control spending. The province’s health provider is asking for the pay cut as part of ongoing contract negotiations with the UNA.

At the time, Finance Minister Travis Toews said the province needs to get its finances ‘back on track” as it moves beyond the pandemic.