Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Riverview Park and Zoo expands tours for Step 3

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Riverview Park & Zoo expands tours for Step 3' Riverview Park & Zoo expands tours for Step 3
On this edition of Out & About Caley Bedore visits Riverview Park & Zoo. Tours at the zoo are expanding for Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan and it seems it isn't only staff and visitors that are excited.

As Ontario moves into Step 3 of its reopening plan, staff at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., are looking forward to welcoming more visitors back to the park.

“We are so excited to welcome people back,” said program supervisor Cathy Mitchell. “We have been missing visitors at the zoo, so in Stage 3 we are able to offer more tours a day and to more people across Ontario.”

When the province entered Step 2, limited guided tours began at the zoo. It was the first time visitors have been invited back since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Read more: COVID-19 — Toronto inches closer to reopening as zoos, outdoor pools welcome back residents

And it seems staff aren’t the only ones excited to have people back at the park. Mitchell said some of the animals have noticed the visitors’ return as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“The animals are noticing all of the guided tours, they sense you, they feel you, it is a part of their enrichment,” said Mitchell. “By bringing people back into the zoo, they are again able to have that enriched day, they check you out, you check them out. It’s about the stimulation and interest.”

Trending Stories

And the visitors aren’t the only addition to the zoo. Mitchell said they have upgraded a number of exhibits and have welcomed two new residents to the park.

“We have our two newest residents, Hollister and Mack. They are our alpacas who have joined us from Trent University,” said Mitchell. “They were retiring from their animal care program, and we were found to be the most suitable home.”

She said the pair will be in quarantine likely until the end of August, not due to COVID-19, just standard procedure.

Read more: Some animals at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough might be lonely during the pandemic

However, Mitchell noted that some animals at the zoo are susceptible to COVID-19 and, because many exhibits are up close and personal, it is a main reason why they have remained closed.

“We have seven animals here that are susceptible to COVID and another three that are suspected susceptible,” said Mitchell. “Our job is to protect them. We don’t yet have vaccines for the animals, they can’t mask, they can’t stay distanced so we make sure that we do to protect them.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said by hosting guided tours, staff are able to monitor numbers, make sure everyone is properly distanced and take contact tracing precautions.

Tours are released every other Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Riverview Park and Zoo website. If you aren’t online and are looking to visit the park you can call 705-748-9301 ext. 2304.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagZoo tagOntario Reopening tagRiverview Park and Zoo tagstep 3 tagPeterborough Zoo tagOntario Step 3 tagriverview zoo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers