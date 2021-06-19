SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Toronto inches closer to reopening as zoos, outdoor pools welcome back residents

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Half of Canadians report anxiety about reopening' Half of Canadians report anxiety about reopening
WATCH ABOVE: After more than a year of following stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines, it’s understandable, some may be reluctant to renter society.

Although Ontario has been in Step 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan for more than a week, Toronto city is continuing its gradual restart as it marks the return of zoo visits and the opening of all outdoor municipal pools.

Under the reopening plan, certain outdoor amenities were allowed to have visitors, subject to public health safety measures such as reduced capacity, face coverings and the continued closure of indoor parts of those amenities.

At Riverdale Farm, which is home to a variety of animals and is located west of Bayview Avenue and south of Rosedale Valley Road, residents lined up early Saturday. Toronto Mayor John Tory and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam greeted the initial visitors as they sought to enter the no-cost admission destination. It is open daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Read more: Ontario enters provincial COVID-19 reopening plan: Here’s what is allowed in Step 1

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto’s west end, High Park Zoo — the oldest zoo in the city — also opened its doors for visitors. It too is free to the public and is open daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Capacity limits at Riverdale Farm and the High Park Zoo are capped at 15 per cent during Step 1 and reservations aren’t required.

Click to play video: 'Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions' Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions
Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions

Although the Toronto Zoo has been open to members only since June 12, general admissions began on Saturday.

Trending Stories

If you’re looking to escape the heat, it just got a little easier as the City of Toronto opened 46 more outdoor pools a week after the first 10 began operations.

Read more: City of Toronto opening 10 outdoor pools on June 12 as province enters reopening plan

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Mayor Tory promoted local COVID-19 inoculation efforts Saturday morning while visiting an outdoor vaccine pow wow for the city’s Indigenous community. Locally, he said more than 75 per cent of eligible adults have received their first dose and 25 per cent of eligible adults have received two doses.

“This is a significant accomplishment and I want to express my thanks to all of the health partners, people on the City staff, Toronto Public Health and all of those setting up all the different clinics,” he said.

“The bottom line is … we have a long way to go in what is our most important priority. If we want to make sure that the Delta variant doesn’t get an upper hand on us, the best thing we can do to make sure of that is … push those numbers up even higher, but that really relies on people out there.”

Click to play video: 'Delta variant concerns' Delta variant concerns
Delta variant concerns
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Toronto tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagToronto Zoo tagHigh Park Zoo tagToronto pools tagToronto attractions tagNews. Toronto tagRiverdale Farm tagToronto Zoo reopening tagToronto Zoo tickets tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers