SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Wildfire-plagued B.C. region formally calls for provincial state of emergency

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 9:23 pm
Another aerial view of the Sparks Lake wildfire burning west of Kamloops. The photo was taken June 29. View image in full screen
Another aerial view of the Sparks Lake wildfire burning west of Kamloops. The photo was taken June 29. B.C. Wildfire Service

One of B.C.’s regional districts hardest hit by the province’s “unprecedented” early wildfire season will formally call on the NDP government to declare a provincial state of emergency.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s board of directors voted unanimously to make the appeal to the provincial government, Thursday.

Read more: State of emergency for B.C.’s wildfires not ‘necessary’ at this time: officials

About 13 per cent of the TNRD was under an evacuation order or alert as of Thursday.

More than 875 properties have been evacuated in the district, and more than 2,300 more were under an evacuation alert.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Story continues below advertisement

The district has already declared six local states of emergency.

Earlier Thursday, Emergency Management BC director of response Brendan Ralfs resisted the call for a province-wide state of emergency, describing the measure as “primarily a legislative tool.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '100 Mile House under wildfire evacuation alert' 100 Mile House under wildfire evacuation alert
100 Mile House under wildfire evacuation alert

“During this current event, a provincial declaration of a state of emergency has not been necessary to provide assistance to people to access funding or to coordinate or obtain additional resources, including federal assets to support both response efforts and people who are affected or impacted by the event,” Ralfs said.

Read more: B.C. wildfire crews unable to attend all new fires during ‘unprecedented’ fire season

Ralfs said the province was providing communities with all necessary and requested resources.

Story continues below advertisement

Also Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service said it was being forced to choose which new fires to deploy to as it grappled with stretched resources and an accelerating fire season.

Currently, there are 306 active fires burning in the province, with 26 started in the last two days.

In recent years, the province has declared states of emergency in 2017 and 2018.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagThompson Nicola Regional District tagTNRD tagwildfire service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers