SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Start
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Winnipeg wedding vendors scramble to prepare after capacity increase

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'Changing COVID-19 restrictions impacting Manitoba weddings' Changing COVID-19 restrictions impacting Manitoba weddings
WATCH: Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans speaks to an event planner about what the changing COVID-19 restrictions mean for couples planning their weddings this summer.

As the province moves to open up further from COVID-19 public safety measures on Saturday, one industry is feeling the rush.

Ray Louie, owner and general manager of The Gates on Roblin, said his six phone lines, cell phone and email have been inundated since the news of increased capacity allowances broke Wednesday.

“About 25 different weddings in the last 24 hours have said ‘we need to change our guest list.'”

Read more: Movies, casinos, museums re-open under Manitoba plan — for fully vaccinated

As of 12:01 a.m. on July 17, couples will be allowed 150 guests at outdoor weddings. Gathering sizes are limited to 25 people indoors.

Of the 25 weddings Louie was contacted about, the owner said all of them are set to take place before the end of August, with a dozen impacted in the next three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite having less than half his regular staff, Louie said they will do whatever they can to make every wedding work in the time they have.

“We are going to do everything we can to accommodate people because we really owe them that,” Louie said. “We want to do right by them, we want their day to be special.”

Click to play video: 'Many engaged couples choosing to delay weddings, some looking to late this summer' Many engaged couples choosing to delay weddings, some looking to late this summer
Many engaged couples choosing to delay weddings, some looking to late this summer – May 6, 2021

For some, that means re-inviting guests previously un-invited due to health order restrictions.

Read more: Longtime Manitoba wedding venue Hitch’N Post to close after 37 years

Amanda Douglas who owns a self-titled wedding planning service said while re-inviting guests may have been in bad taste in the past, she doesn’t think guests will care during a pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the guests would rather be there and have a party and celebrate safely than not be there,” Douglas said.

The wedding planner echoed Louie’s sentiment of “making it happen” when it comes to doing whatever the couple wants, especially after some have postponed multiple times.

“I think everyone is working long hours deep into the night just to make things happen,” Douglas said. “Now we’re just picking up what we can, doing what we can for couples who are still going forward safely with their weddings.”

Click to play video: 'The newest trend in the Canadian wedding industry' The newest trend in the Canadian wedding industry
The newest trend in the Canadian wedding industry – Jul 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagpublic health orders tagWeddings tagPublic Health Restrictions tagCOVID-19 MB tagwedding industry tagWedding vendors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers