Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Irving Shipbuilding delivers second Arctic patrol warship to Royal Canadian Navy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 4:16 pm
Irving Shipbuilding delivers second Arctic patrol warship to Royal Canadian Navy - image View image in full screen
Royal Canadian Navy

Irving Shipbuilding officially delivered the second in its series of Royal Canadian Navy Arctic patrol ships today at a ceremony in Halifax.

The Arctic Offshore and Patrol Ship will be officially designated HMCS Margaret Brooke during a naming ceremony later this year.

Read more: HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomed into Royal Canadian Navy fleet

Brooke, a nursing sister in the Royal Canadian Navy, was decorated for gallantry during the Second World War for her actions when the SS Caribou was torpedoed by a German submarine in the Cabot Strait.

The ships were built to operate in up to 120 centimetres of first-year sea ice. Construction of the following three ships in the series is ongoing, with construction of the sixth ship expected to begin in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The first ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, was delivered to the Defence Department on July 30, 2020, and was officially commissioned into service on June 26.

Trending Stories

A Defence Department news release says work is ongoing to complete the Nanisivik naval facility, which will support operations of the new Arctic vessels and other government maritime ships, and it is expected to be operational next summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

Click to play video: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening' HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening
HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening – Oct 5, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Royal Canadian Navy tagIrving Shipbuilding tagDefence Department tagHMCS Harry Dewolf tagHMCS Margaret Brooke tagArctic Offshore and Patrol Ship tagRoyal Canadian Navy Arctic patrol ship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers