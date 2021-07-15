COVID-19: More than 5,000 new vaccinations administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Thursday that 5,007 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

About 550 of the jabs were first doses and nearly 4,500 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that almost 151,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 56 per cent of the eligible population.

About 79 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 62 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 53 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 47 per cent in Dufferin County.

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another six cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising its total case count to 4,544.

Active cases increased by two from the previous day to 26 with four new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases increased to 4,473 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, as its total case count climbed to 1,771.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 17 with one recovery reported. Resolved cases are up to 1,717 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit as of Tuesday.