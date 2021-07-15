Menu

Health

Drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics for youth at Calgary’s Telus Convention Centre, Genesis Centre

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 3:29 pm
Lana Weatherdon, 43, receives the AstraZeneca vaccine from Lee Buzzell-Lavoie at the Telus Convention Centre immunization site in Calgary on April 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Lana Weatherdon, 43, receives the AstraZeneca vaccine from Lee Buzzell-Lavoie at the Telus Convention Centre immunization site in Calgary on April 20, 2021. Leah Hennel, Alberta Health Services

Two drop-in immunization clinics offering first and second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to youth will open in Calgary on Wednesday.

The clinics will run at the Telus Convention Centre (136 8 Ave. S.E.) and Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E) from July 21-26.

No appointments will be necessary to visit the clinics, which are open to anyone born from 2004 to 2009.

They will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including through the weekend of July 24 and 25.

Alberta Health Services said there will be 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at the Telus Convention Centre clinic and 500 available at the Genesis Centre clinic.

Those attending either clinic should bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.

