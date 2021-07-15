Drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics for youth at Calgary’s Telus Convention Centre, Genesis Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Two drop-in immunization clinics offering first and second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to youth will open in Calgary on Wednesday.

The clinics will run at the Telus Convention Centre (136 8 Ave. S.E.) and Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E) from July 21-26.

Read more: Proof of vaccine or rapid test required to visit Nashville North in 2021

No appointments will be necessary to visit the clinics, which are open to anyone born from 2004 to 2009.

They will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including through the weekend of July 24 and 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services said there will be 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at the Telus Convention Centre clinic and 500 available at the Genesis Centre clinic.

Those attending either clinic should bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.