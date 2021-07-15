SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada readies ‘nuanced’ COVID-19 vaccine plan as supplies start to tip demand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 2:35 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Daily COVID-19 cases down 95 per cent from 3rd wave peak.

The military general overseeing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the country says Canada is moving to a “more nuanced” approach as the supply of doses is on the verge of outstripping demand.

Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie says more than two million doses of vaccine are already being held back because provinces have said they can’t use them — a big change from when all newly arrived doses were shipped around the country as quickly as possible.

Read more: 1 or 2 metres: Should Canada change its COVID-19 distancing guidelines?

Now, the goal is shifting to minimize waste by not distributing doses provinces do not yet need and so that Canada can decide whether it can start donating more doses to other countries.

Trending Stories

Canada’s vaccination rate has slowed in the last two weeks, as the pool of people still waiting for their first and second doses gets smaller.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout – Jun 11, 2021

More than 79 per cent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 are now at least partly vaccinated, and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provinces are sitting on an inventory of nearly nine million doses, and within a few weeks Brodie says there will be more than enough doses to fully vaccinate every eligible Canadian.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPHAC tagCanada Vaccine Plan tagCanada Covid Vaccine Rollout tagBrig.-Gen. Krista Brodie tagcanada covid vaccine plan tagcanada vaccination numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers