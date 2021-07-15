Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Regina woman who stole, sold rental car in 2019

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 4:22 pm
Police charge Regina woman who stole, sold rental car in 2019 - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Charges have been laid in a stolen auto investigation that has been active for two years in Regina.

The investigation began on March 21, 2019, when members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) Stolen Auto Unit learned of a vehicle that was stolen from a local car rental company. Police were told that a vehicle was rented out and not returned to the business.

RPS then received new information in May of 2021 that the vehicle had been sold and re-registered in Alberta.

Read more: Child avoids serious injury after collision with vehicle in Regina’s Harbour Landing: police

Investigators collaborated with the Edmonton Police Service to find the vehicle and track the sale back to the person who originally rented it out in Regina two years prior.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Two months later on July 13, 2021, police located and arrested the suspect – 38-year-old Charlene Pambrun of Regina.

Read more: Regina man flees from police, crashes into vehicle, light post, bus shelter

She has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Pambrun made her first court appearance on the charges on Wednesday.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or a local police detachment.

Click to play video: 'Why is it so hard and expensive to rent a car right now?' Why is it so hard and expensive to rent a car right now?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagFraud tagRegina Police Service tagRegina tagStolen Vehicle tagRPS tagVehicle Theft tagyqr tagCar Rental tagRental car tagstolen rental car tagCharlene Pambrun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers