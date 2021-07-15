Police charge Regina woman who stole, sold rental car in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in a stolen auto investigation that has been active for two years in Regina.

The investigation began on March 21, 2019, when members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) Stolen Auto Unit learned of a vehicle that was stolen from a local car rental company. Police were told that a vehicle was rented out and not returned to the business.

RPS then received new information in May of 2021 that the vehicle had been sold and re-registered in Alberta.

Investigators collaborated with the Edmonton Police Service to find the vehicle and track the sale back to the person who originally rented it out in Regina two years prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Two months later on July 13, 2021, police located and arrested the suspect – 38-year-old Charlene Pambrun of Regina.

She has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Pambrun made her first court appearance on the charges on Wednesday.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or a local police detachment.