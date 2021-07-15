Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, after 9 days with none

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 1:33 pm
New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19. View image in full screen
New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19. Getty Images / File Photo

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, after a nine-day streak with none.

Public Health says all the new cases are related to travel.

Read more: 1 or 2 metres: Should Canada change its COVID-19 distancing guidelines?

Six of them are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), involving someone aged 19 and under, a person in their 20s and four people in their 30s.

One case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their 60s.

“This sudden increase in cases shows us that we are not yet finished with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“That is why it is so important that New Brunswickers protect themselves and everyone around them from serious illness by getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That is why it is so important that New Brunswickers protect themselves and everyone around them from serious illness by getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible."
Story continues below advertisement

The province now has eight active cases, and no hospitalizations.

There were 758 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, the province says 55 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated. As well, 80.1 per cent have at least one dose.

A series of mobile vaccination clinics are being held for first and second doses. No appointments are necessary.

The following is a list of mobile clinics, which will be offering the Moderna vaccine:

  • River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.
  • Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

New Brunswickers who received AstraZeneca as their first dose, and would like to receive it as their second dose with informed consent, can book appointments through Horizon and Vitalité health authority clinics for the next two weeks.

The province has set a goal of completely reopening, once 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Return of flu season as COVID-19 restrictions ease' Return of flu season as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Return of flu season as COVID-19 restrictions ease

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick tagHealth tagFredericton tagNB COVID-19 tagPath To Green tagMoncton Covid-19 tagFredericton. COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers