Canada

Trudeau meets with Quebec premier for aerospace announcement in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 12:50 pm
WATCH: Justin Trudeau and François Legault are expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding Montreal's aerospace industry which is the third-largest in the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Montreal Thursday, where he will be meeting with Premier François Legault as he continues his campaign-style tour of Quebec.

The pair is expected to make an announcement regarding Montreal’s aerospace industry which is the third-largest in the world, representing some 60,000 direct jobs across the country.

The sector, however, was hard hit by the pandemic, with air travel grinding to a halt as countries closed their borders to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister began his day by visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Saint-Leonard, in a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Trudeau announces $25M for expansion of wind power plant in Quebec's Gaspé region

Thursday’s visit comes on the heels of a $25-million investment for the expansion of General Electric’s LM Wind Power plant in Gaspé that produces rotor blades for windmills.

The $170-million project is expected to create 200 new jobs and maintain 380 existing jobs.

Trudeau also announced support for upgrades to the wharf at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and said Ottawa is withdrawing plans to transfer the port to a lower level of government.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
