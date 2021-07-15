Trudeau meets with Quebec premier for aerospace announcement in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Montreal Thursday, where he will be meeting with Premier François Legault as he continues his campaign-style tour of Quebec.

The pair is expected to make an announcement regarding Montreal’s aerospace industry which is the third-largest in the world, representing some 60,000 direct jobs across the country.

The sector, however, was hard hit by the pandemic, with air travel grinding to a halt as countries closed their borders to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister began his day by visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Saint-Leonard, in a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Thursday’s visit comes on the heels of a $25-million investment for the expansion of General Electric’s LM Wind Power plant in Gaspé that produces rotor blades for windmills.

Story continues below advertisement

The $170-million project is expected to create 200 new jobs and maintain 380 existing jobs.

Trudeau also announced support for upgrades to the wharf at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and said Ottawa is withdrawing plans to transfer the port to a lower level of government.