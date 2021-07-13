Menu

Canada
July 13 2021 11:57am
01:45

Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that while the federal government was looking at COVID-19 vaccine certification, what some have referred to as vaccine “passports” for international travel, it was up to provinces to decide a domestic approach. Quebec, for example, is considering using a vaccine passport for things like gyms if the province were to enter a fourth wave, while Alberta has said they would not use such a system at all.

