Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that while the federal government was looking at COVID-19 vaccine certification, what some have referred to as vaccine “passports” for international travel, it was up to provinces to decide a domestic approach. Quebec, for example, is considering using a vaccine passport for things like gyms if the province were to enter a fourth wave, while Alberta has said they would not use such a system at all.