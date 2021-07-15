Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman’s body found in Sturgeon Lake in the City Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman’s body was found in a lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, that morning officers were called to assist after a body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake, south of Fenelon Falls.

Police spent the next couple of days focusing their investigation at a property on North Bayour Road, near Sturgeon Lake. They initially called the death “suspicious.”

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate suspicious death near Fenelon Falls

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The cause of the death has not been released.

On Thursday, OPP identified the victim as Shirley Hatley, 65, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Norman May, 56, of Bruce Mines, Ont., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Bruce Mines is located 70 kilometres southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

He made a court appearance on Monday for a bail hearing in Lindsay but remains in custody, OPP said Thursday.

Global News Peterborough inquired Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for information on the investigation, however, OPP did not return calls.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

1:52 Kawartha Lake OPP investigating suspicious death outside of Fenelon Falls Kawartha Lake OPP investigating suspicious death outside of Fenelon Falls