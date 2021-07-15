Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman’s body found in Sturgeon Lake in the City Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 12:01 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a man with second-degree murder after a woman's body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a man with second-degree murder after a woman's body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake on Sunday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman’s body was found in a lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, that morning officers were called to assist after a body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake, south of Fenelon Falls.

Police spent the next couple of days focusing their investigation at a property on North Bayour Road, near Sturgeon Lake. They initially called the death “suspicious.”

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate suspicious death near Fenelon Falls

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The cause of the death has not been released.

On Thursday, OPP identified the victim as Shirley Hatley, 65, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Norman May, 56, of Bruce Mines, Ont., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Bruce Mines is located 70 kilometres southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

He made a court appearance on Monday for a bail hearing in Lindsay but remains in custody, OPP said Thursday.

Global News Peterborough inquired Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for information on the investigation, however, OPP did not return calls.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Click to play video: 'Kawartha Lake OPP investigating suspicious death outside of Fenelon Falls' Kawartha Lake OPP investigating suspicious death outside of Fenelon Falls
Kawartha Lake OPP investigating suspicious death outside of Fenelon Falls
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagMurder tagSecond Degree Murder tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagFenelon Falls tagSault Ste. Marie tagSturgeon Lake tagBruce Mines tagFenelon Falls murder tagNorman May tagNorth Bayou Road tagShirley Hatley tagSturgeon Lake murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers