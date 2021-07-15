COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 9 new cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19, one death and five recoveries on Thursday.

The death involved a woman in her 80s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.



The region’s total case count stands at 12,669, with 12,378 recoveries, 62 active cases and 229 total deaths.

The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,531.



The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,369 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

99 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

57 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,447 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 369 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, with fewer than five in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.



Among staff, fewer than five LHSC employees have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reports one case involving a health-care worker and no cases among patients or residents.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of last Thursday, six cases were associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

As of Wednesday, the MLHU is accepting walk-ins for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics.

The health unit says 77.8 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 46.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website. The Oakridge COVID-19 assessment centre at 825 Valetta St. will permanently shut down on July 16.



The test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Ontario

Ontario reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the seventh straight day cases were below 200. The provincial case total now stands at 547,705.

According to Thursday’s report, 25 cases were recorded in both Waterloo Region and Grey Bruce with 20 in Toronto. All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,275 as 10 more deaths were recorded. Roughly 98 per cent of all known cases in the province are listed as recovered.

According to provincial data, 59.5 per cent of the adult population is fully immunized while 79.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported two new cases and five recoveries on Thursday.

The total case count is now 3,913, with 3,817 cases listed as resolved, 12 ongoing and 84 deaths (the most recent recorded Wednesday involving a man in his 80s from Oxford County).

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases increased by one to 827, with 755 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 48 the Beta variant and 24 the Delta variant.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



As of July 13, SWPH says 76.1 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 46.8 per cent have had two doses.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Thursday’s COVID-19 case data from Huron Perth Public Health.

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,917.

The number of deaths is unchanged at 57 as are the number of recoveries at 1,850 and the number of confirmed variant cases at 333. Ten cases are currently active.

HPPH is not reporting anyone as currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region as of Wednesday.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 75.2 per cent of those age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 51.1 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of July 12.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case and two recoveries on Thursday.

The region’s total case count stands at 3,627 with 3,557 resolved cases, five active cases, and 65 deaths.



Health officials confirmed to Global News on Thursday that the death recorded Wednesday occurred on July 12 in a hospital outside of Lambton County and involved someone in their 20s.

Of the deaths recorded over the weekend, one individual in their 60s died July 9 at Bluewater Health while someone in their 50s died July 8, also at Bluewater Health.

The region’s variant case tally climbed by one to 668.



According to Bluewater Health, one patient in their care is confirmed to have COVID-19. There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.



The region’s test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 74.4 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.9 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues