News

Ottawa firefighters rescue man in medical distress atop Rideau Street construction site

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 11:00 am
The Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue team worked with the crane operator at a Rideau Street construction site on Thursday morning to save a man in medical distress atop the structure. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue team worked with the crane operator at a Rideau Street construction site on Thursday morning to save a man in medical distress atop the structure. via Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa Fire Services’ rope rescue team was dispatched to save a man in medical distress at the top of a downtown construction site on Thursday morning.

OFS said they were called shortly before 9 a.m. to the site on Rideau Street near Cobourg Street, where they had been told a man was in need of medical attention.

Firefighters and paramedics scaled the structure to the roof and assessed the man’s condition on site.

Read more: Construction union calls for mandatory training in wake of Kelowna crane tragedy

Ottawa Paramedic Services said the patient was a man in his 60s experiencing “heat-related symptoms.”

Trending Stories

Rope rescue technicians then secured the man to a rescue bucket and lowered him via the construction site’s crane.

OFS credited the crane operator on site for having participated in the rope team’s emergency rescue training in the past.

The patient was transferred to the care of paramedics once safely on the ground. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

