Ottawa firefighters rescue man in medical distress atop Rideau Street construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Fire Services’ rope rescue team was dispatched to save a man in medical distress at the top of a downtown construction site on Thursday morning.

OFS said they were called shortly before 9 a.m. to the site on Rideau Street near Cobourg Street, where they had been told a man was in need of medical attention.

Firefighters and paramedics scaled the structure to the roof and assessed the man’s condition on site.

Read more: Construction union calls for mandatory training in wake of Kelowna crane tragedy

Ottawa Paramedic Services said the patient was a man in his 60s experiencing “heat-related symptoms.”

Rope rescue technicians then secured the man to a rescue bucket and lowered him via the construction site’s crane.

Story continues below advertisement

OFS credited the crane operator on site for having participated in the rope team’s emergency rescue training in the past.

The patient was transferred to the care of paramedics once safely on the ground. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

2:35 Body of fifth victim recovered from Kelowna crane collapse site Body of fifth victim recovered from Kelowna crane collapse site