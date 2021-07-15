Menu

Crime

OPP seek Huron County man wanted on numerous sex-, assault-related charges

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 15, 2021 7:48 am
OPP say Shawn Douglas Elliott, 45, from Huron County is wanted on several charges. View image in full screen
OPP say Shawn Douglas Elliott, 45, from Huron County is wanted on several charges. Huron OPP

OPP have released a photo and description as officers search for a man wanted on numerous charges in connection with “several offences that have taken place in Huron County.”

Police say Shawn Douglas Elliott, 45, of Huron County is wanted on three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault, six counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and one count each of sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence, and mischief under $5,000.

Read more: Two-vessel collision on Lake Rosseau sends 4 to hospital, 1 still unaccounted for

Police did not provide any further information about when the offences took place and the circumstances surrounding them.

Elliott is described by police as a five-foot-eight man with a medium build, about 180 pounds, with hazel eyes. He is partially bald with grey hair on the sides, police say.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Blyth/Londesboro area.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

“Police request anyone with information on this individual’s whereabouts to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority,” Huron OPP say, adding that anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“If you observe him, please call 911 immediately, do not approach or attempt to interact with this person as he is considered violent and known to possess weapons.”

