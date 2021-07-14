Kingston Police investigating garage fire where person was found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at the scene of a garage fire on Dufferin Street near Rideau Street.

There are few details that have been released, but Kingston Police along with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Regional Marshall’s Office are investigating the death after what police said was a “suspicious fire call” that came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, a fire started in a detached garage and during the initial investigation a deceased person was located.

No description or gender of the deceased has been released by police at this point.

Police are asking any members of the public that feel they may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Det.-Sgt. Chad Parslow, cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6245, and Det.-Const. Jason Alblas, jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6267.

