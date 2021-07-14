Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston Police investigating garage fire where person was found dead

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police investigating garage fire fatal' Kingston Police investigating garage fire fatal
WATCH: Police are looking to the public for information about the fire and the deceased person.

A person has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at the scene of a garage fire on Dufferin Street near Rideau Street.

There are few details that have been released, but Kingston Police along with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Regional Marshall’s Office are investigating the death after what police said was a “suspicious fire call” that came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Read more: Case of Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to August

According to police, a fire started in a detached garage and during the initial investigation a deceased person was located.

No description or gender of the deceased has been released by police at this point.

Police are asking any members of the public that feel they may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Det.-Sgt. Chad Parslow, cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6245, and Det.-Const. Jason Alblas, jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660 x 6267.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police investigate after a large street party breaks-out on Queen’s University campus.' Kingston Police investigate after a large street party breaks-out on Queen’s University campus.
Kingston Police investigate after a large street party breaks-out on Queen’s University campus – Jul 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagKingston tagnews tagKingston Police tagdeceased tagRideau Street tagOntario Fire Marshall's Office tagRegional Coroners Office tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers