Man charged after allegedly holding passenger against will in stolen vehicle

A Regina man faces several charges after allegedly holding a female passenger against her will in a stolen vehicle.

The Regina Police Service said one of its officers was patrolling the area of 3rd Avenue and Argyle Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, which was later found to be stolen.

Officers tried to pull it over, even using a spike belt, but the driver kept going.

During all this, police learned the passenger was being held against her will. The 38-year-old woman eventually jumped out of the car when it slowed down.

A short time later, the driver turned into Britton Bay, a cul-de-sac, and was arrested.

George Tyrone Gambler, 29, faces six charges, including forcible confinement.

He appeared in court on July 13.

