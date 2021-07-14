Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly holding passenger against will in stolen vehicle

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:20 pm
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A Regina man faces several charges after allegedly holding a female passenger against her will in a stolen vehicle.

The Regina Police Service said one of its officers was patrolling the area of 3rd Avenue and Argyle Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, which was later found to be stolen.

Officers tried to pull it over, even using a spike belt, but the driver kept going.

During all this, police learned the passenger was being held against her will. The 38-year-old woman eventually jumped out of the car when it slowed down.

A short time later, the driver turned into Britton Bay, a cul-de-sac, and was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

George Tyrone Gambler, 29, faces six charges, including forcible confinement.

He appeared in court on July 13.

Click to play video: '15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year' 15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year
15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year – Jun 18, 2021
