Charges laid against man accused of exposing himself to young girls in northeast Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man accused of exposing himself to underage girls in the city’s northeast and attempting to abduct one.

The charges are in connection to two separate incidents in March and May of this year.

The first happened on Friday, March 5 as a 13-year-old girl was heading home from school.

Police said the victim was walking along Saddlebrook Drive Northeast when a man in a white Honda Odyssey van asked her for directions.

“While the man spoke with the girl through the passenger-side window of the vehicle, she became aware that he had exposed himself and was masturbating,” police said in a news release.

The girl began moving away from the van, at which time police said the driver got out and attempted to “force the girl into the vehicle.”

She was able to get away and run home.

Calgary police released this photo of a white van believed to be involved in an attempted kidnapping on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Two months later, on Saturday, May 15, a man driving a white Honda Odyssey on Temple Drive Northeast called out to two sisters, ages 10 and 16, who were walking nearby.

“Once close to the vehicle, the girls noticed the man had exposed himself and was masturbating,” police said.

The girls ran home and reported the incident to police.

Police have charged 34-year-old Ferdaus Abdul Azim with one count of child abduction and two counts of invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16 years of age.

“These incidents are very concerning,” Staff Sgt. Ryan Preece said. “No child should be approached in that manner.”

“These incidents have directly impacted three girls in our community and I’m pleased our detectives were able to identify the suspect and lay charges to prevent further victimization.”