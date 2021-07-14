Menu

Crime

Police in North Okanagan investigating series of suspicious fires during past year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 8:08 pm
RCMP say the fires took place in Lumby between August 23, 2020, and July 5 of this year.
RCMP say the fires took place in Lumby between August 23, 2020, and July 5 of this year. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

A series of suspicious wildfires set in the North Okanagan has police conducting an in-depth investigation.

This week, police announced that both the Lumby Fire Department and the North Okanagan RCMP have responded to several brush fires near Cedar Ridge Street in Lumby during the past year.

RCMP say the fires took place between August 23, 2020, and July 5 of this year.

Read more: District of 100 Mile House under evacuation alert due to wildfires raging in the Cariboo

“Thankfully, in each instance, fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fires, preventing their spread to nearby properties,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Trending Stories

“The preliminary findings of the investigation suggest the fires have been deliberately set and police are now turning to the public for their assistance to identify who is responsible for the arsons.”

“Given the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, anyone carelessly or intentionally setting a fire is putting our entire community at grave risk,” said Const. Chris Terleski, adding the dangerous behaviour is incredibly concerning.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year' B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year
B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year

If you have any information regarding the fires, you are asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 547-6184.

