Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government ratifies labour deal with 6,500 health workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 5:07 pm
Nova Scotia’s Liberal government ratifies labour deal with 6,500 health workers - image View image in full screen
AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government has reached a three-year collective agreement with about 6,500 health-care workers.

The province says the deal ratified today provides wage increases of 1.5 per cent per year with an additional one per cent in the final year.

Read more: Health-care unions call for worker wage bump, better access to PPE in new Ontario campaign

Premier Iain Rankin says in a news release the deal with the Health Care Council of Unions will ensure stability in the delivery of health-care services after a year and a half of challenges and uncertainty.

The council represents lab technicians, pharmacists and other regulated health-care professionals employed by the province’s health authorities.

Trending Stories

The term of the new agreement is from Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the cumulative cost of the wage increases will be about $23 million annually by the end of the third year of the agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

Click to play video: 'N.S. aging population to pose challenges in healthcare, labour force' N.S. aging population to pose challenges in healthcare, labour force
N.S. aging population to pose challenges in healthcare, labour force – Jan 21, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagpolitics tagHealth tagHealthcare tagPharmacists tagHealth Care Council of Unions taglab technicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers