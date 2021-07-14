Evacuation alert issued for Shuswap Lake community of Seymour Arm

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire evacuation alert has been issued for a small community along Shuswap Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the evacuation alert at noon on Wednesday for Seymour Arm because of a wildfire in the Hunakwa Lake area.

The fire is listed at 230 hectares and is deemed to be out of control. It’s burning about nine kilometres south of Seymour Arm.

“A wildfire burning in the area of Hunakwa Lake in Electoral Area F is growing and may pose a danger,” said the CSRD.

The regional district said the alert is a precautionary measure.

“An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and-or property,” said the CSRD.

“It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

For more about the evacuation alert, visit this website.