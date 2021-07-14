Menu

Canada

Evacuation alert issued for Shuswap Lake community of Seymour Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 4:04 pm
A map showing an evacuation alert that’s been issued for the community of Seymour Arm, along Shuswap Lake. A fire to the south is listed at 230 hectares and is deemed to be out of control. View image in full screen
A map showing an evacuation alert that’s been issued for the community of Seymour Arm, along Shuswap Lake. A fire to the south is listed at 230 hectares and is deemed to be out of control. CSRD

A wildfire evacuation alert has been issued for a small community along Shuswap Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the evacuation alert at noon on Wednesday for Seymour Arm because of a wildfire in the Hunakwa Lake area.

The fire is listed at 230 hectares and is deemed to be out of control. It’s burning about nine kilometres south of Seymour Arm.

Read more: District of 100 Mile House under evacuation alert due to wildfires raging in the Cariboo

“A wildfire burning in the area of Hunakwa Lake in Electoral Area F is growing and may pose a danger,” said the CSRD.

Trending Stories

The regional district said the alert is a precautionary measure.

“An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and-or property,” said the CSRD.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year' B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year
B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year

“It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

For more about the evacuation alert, visit this website.

British Columbia tagWildfires tagB.C. wildfires tagshuswap lake tagColumbia Shuswap Regional District tagCSRD tagSeymour Arm tagHunakwa Lake tag

