Police investigating series of overnight fires near Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

As if Kamloops didn’t have enough fire trouble, along comes news that police are investigating a series of new fires on Tuesday night that BC Wildfire says are suspected to be human-caused.

RCMP say officers attended the rural area of Goose Lake Road just before midnight for two fires on both sides of Goose Lake, which is about a dozen kilometres due south of Kamloops.

The fires were under control quickly, and no homes were evacuated.

#BCWildfire Service, along with @KamFire and the RCMP, responded to 5 suspicious fires last night in the Knutsford area, near #Kamloops. The largest of the 5 fires is estimated to be 4 ha. All are suspected human-caused. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say something had been discarded from the window of a white Mazda 6 that was seen earlier on the road, but officers were unable to confirm what was discarded or if it is related.

“Patrols were made but the vehicle was not located,” said Kamloops RCMP.

Police noted that two smaller fires were also reported as having occurred around the same time on Long Lake Road.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service said there were five suspicious fires in the Knutsford area near Kamloops.

1:38 Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton

“The largest of the five fires is estimated to be four hectares,” BC Wildfire said in a tweet. “All are suspected human-caused.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to BC Wildfire’s provincial fire map, there were around 40 various fire incidents within a 50-kilometre radius of Kamloops as of Wednesday at noon.