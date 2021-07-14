Menu

Canada

Police investigating series of overnight fires near Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 3:35 pm
RCMP say two fires were reported on Goose Lake Road just before midnight, with another two occurring along Long Lake Road. View image in full screen
RCMP say two fires were reported on Goose Lake Road just before midnight, with another two occurring along Long Lake Road. File / Global News

As if Kamloops didn’t have enough fire trouble, along comes news that police are investigating a series of new fires on Tuesday night that BC Wildfire says are suspected to be human-caused.

RCMP say officers attended the rural area of Goose Lake Road just before midnight for two fires on both sides of Goose Lake, which is about a dozen kilometres due south of Kamloops.

The fires were under control quickly, and no homes were evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Police say something had been discarded from the window of a white Mazda 6 that was seen earlier on the road, but officers were unable to confirm what was discarded or if it is related.

“Patrols were made but the vehicle was not located,” said Kamloops RCMP.

Police noted that two smaller fires were also reported as having occurred around the same time on Long Lake Road.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service said there were five suspicious fires in the Knutsford area near Kamloops.

Click to play video: 'Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton' Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton
Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton

“The largest of the five fires is estimated to be four hectares,” BC Wildfire said in a tweet. “All are suspected human-caused.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to BC Wildfire’s provincial fire map, there were around 40 various fire incidents within a 50-kilometre radius of Kamloops as of Wednesday at noon.

