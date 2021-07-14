Menu

Politics

Brazilian president Bolsonaro admitted to hospital with chronic hiccups

By Ricardo Brito Reuters
Posted July 14, 2021 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Brazilian Press Association to sue President Bolsonaro for putting reporters at risk of contracting coronavirus' Brazilian Press Association to sue President Bolsonaro for putting reporters at risk of contracting coronavirus
WATCH ABOVE: Brazilian Press Association to sue President Bolsonaro for putting reporters at risk of contracting coronavirus – Jul 8, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president’s office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018.

Bolsonaro, 66, went to the military hospital in Brasilia and is expected to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, although not necessarily in hospital, the statement said.

“He is feeling good and doing well,” it said.

Local media outlet G1 reported that Bolsonaro had been admitted for unspecified medical testing after feeling abdominal pains during the early hours of Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro says lungs are ‘clean’ after COVID-19 test

In a national address on social media last Thursday, Bolsonaro struggled to express himself at one point, and said he had been suffering from hiccups for a week.

Bolsonaro’s health has been an issue during his presidency. He nearly died after being stabbed in the intestines on the campaign trail in 2018, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries. Pro-Bolsonaro federal lawmaker Bia Kicis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Bolsonaro’s hospitalization was “a consequence of the 2018 knifing.”

Click to play video: 'Brazil surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as people protest in streets' Brazil surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as people protest in streets
Brazil surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as people protest in streets – Jun 19, 2021

Newspaper O Globo reported that Antônio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro in 2018, had been called to Brasilia to be with the president.

Aside from the knifing, Bolsonaro caught COVID-19 in July last year, but recovered. In appearances over the last few months, he has also had a stubborn cough.

— Writing by Gabriel Stargardter

© 2021 Reuters
