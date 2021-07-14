Menu

Canada

City of Toronto looking at proposal to ban feeding pigeons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 1:17 pm
Pigeons in Toronto near the Mimico waterfront on July 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Pigeons in Toronto near the Mimico waterfront on July 14, 2021. Alex Rodrigues

Toronto is set to consider banning the feeding of pigeons across the city.

A motion proposed by Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam seeks to prohibit the feeding of the birds in public and private spaces.

Wong-Tam cites excessive pigeon droppings, social annoyance, property damage and the attraction of rats through discarded food scraps as reasons for the proposed ban.

Her motion says sidewalks, plazas and laneways in Toronto are “overwhelmingly inundated” with pigeons that continue to be attracted to those spaces because of food scattered by residents.

Read more: B.C.’s solution to tackling the pigeon problem on SkyTrain? Birth control

Toronto already has a bylaw that bans feeding or attempting to feed wildlife in parks but that doesn’t apply outside those green spaces and Wong-Tam argues that it isn’t actively enforced.

City council is meeting today and is expected to review Wong-Tam’s motion, which recommends the municipal licensing and standards director report back next March on the feasibility of a pigeon-feeding ban.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
