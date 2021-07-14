COVID-19: Toronto FC to become first pro sports team in city to welcome fans after move into Step 3

Send this page to someone via email

A day after Ontario moves into the much-anticipated Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Toronto FC will welcome soccer fans at BMO Field for the team’s first game in Canada in nearly a year.

For the first time since September, Toronto FC will be facing off at its home stadium in the city’s downtown against Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the team Wednesday afternoon, 7,000 fans made up of frontline health care workers, emergency crews and season seat holders will be allowed to attend.

“It has been a long, hard time on the road due to pandemic protocols and we have greatly missed the energy and support of our fans at BMO Field,” Bill Manning, president of Toronto FC, wrote.

“Our return to Canada gave the team an incredible boost this week and we look forward to an emotional night at BMO Field with our fans on Saturday.”

The statement said the team returned to Canada on Thursday after beginning its season at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. In total, four matches were played there.

There will be a suite of public health measures at BMO Field, including the use of hand sanitizer and keeping the venue cashless.

The wait is over…. 🗣 WE'RE BACK AT BMO, TORONTO!#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) July 14, 2021

Under Step 3 of the Ontario government’s reopening plan, which comes into effect on Friday, up to 15,000 spectators are allowed at outdoor events.

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed 550 fully vaccinated health care workers during a May game at the Scotiabank Arena as part of the NHL Playoffs, but Saturday’s Toronto FC game will be the first major professional league game in the city after the move into Step 3.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently seeking permission to hold home games at the Rogers Centre.

